Goal to replace 12 miles of gas line by June

This land running parallel to Pierce Street, extending from the rear of Royal Lane Park to Sunset Avenue (N.C. 24) has already seen new pipeline placed in the ground, and grading and seeding conducted to see the greenspace restored.

A look between Rowan Road and Turkey Highway, which saw land cleared as part of the extensive gas line replacement.

A look at the new pipe along Turkey Highway ready to be welded, inspected and installed.

A sea of humanity and heavy equipment can be seen systematically clearing the way for a new gas pipeline in the Clinton area, extending for 12 miles in the heart of Sampson County and west toward Turkey, part of an overarching project by Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas to update an aging line.

The older 6-inch gas line was installed in the early 1950s and is giving way to a line that will be double that size, 12 inches, providing existing and future customers with access to natural gas while allowing for routine inspection.

Along with the regulatory standards for oil, gas and coal ventures, there is the mandate that any high-pressure or transmission pipeline be able to have an inspection tool, often called a “pig.” Pigging operations — so named because the tools often whistle as they go through — are conducted on both oil and natural gas pipelines to clean debris and accumulated liquids, to conduct inspections, and to remove residual product from the pipeline between product transfer operations. That tool checks for any abnormalities, dents or corrosion, able to keep a gas line pristine and in working order.

However, in the case of the 6-inch line, there isn’t a pig small enough to do that necessary inspection.

The existing line, numbered 232, was supplying Clinton with the majority of its gas. If the pressure was turned down on that line, to 60 psi (pounds per square inch), that will create issues. Gas would not function properly for residential areas nor the bigger entities such as Smithfield Foods and other poultry and meat-packing plants that rely on the gas, project leaders said.

That is where the new line comes in.

A 12-inch steel line will replace the 6-inch, 70-year-old line to ensure service to Clinton with clean natural gas while also priming that existing pathway along the pipeline for any future growth and development, those close to the project said. The new line, project leaders said, is aimed to “create a sustainable gas structure, as well as potential for growth within the community for residential service.”

The project actually began in the vicinity of Gridiron Gym and the old bread store off U.S. 421 in northern Clinton. The line, along with the work to update it, loops around Clinton, to Royal Lane, on to West Main Street and extending to Rowan Road and eventually the Moltonville area.

Subcontractors for Piedmont and Duke are using an assembly line method for the work, with a wave of succession along that path where crews are clearing and grading land, stringing the pipe, welding it — x-ray and pressure testing it along the way — and inspecting it before burying the pipe and backfilling.

The clearing, grading, stringing, welding, inspection and backfilling process is ongoing, with the site on Turkey Highway, at the end of the 12-mile line, being the final stage of the project. Pipe is already strung up for the entire project and the welding crew is following in quick succession. Some portions of the pipe replacement are already completed.

In Clinton, restoration and cleanup activities are underway on Pierce Street at Royal Lane Park, where the new line is already in the ground. Crews are regrading and putting grass seed down so that the spring showers can give way to new green walking areas in the weeks and months to come.

The project began earlier this year and has an “in-service date” by the end of June to get the new pipeline fully installed and operational along the entirety of the 12 miles that it stretches.

“We have a small army trying to make this thing happen, trying to get in and out as quickly as possible, so as to not be any more of a burden or nuisance than we have to be,” a project leader said. “That was by intent and design, to try to keep from impacting anyone any more than necessary.”

Most of the stretch of pipe is in a more rural area, while some of the other stretches in Clinton, notably along Pierce Street and on both sides of Sunset Avenue, are in more congested areas of town, but is not expected to impede traffic or cause lane interruptions, nor will it at any other road crossings.

The work has drawn a fair share of eyes and interest just from the sheer scope — manpower and resources — being utilized to move it along expeditiously.

“There is nothing wrong,” a project leader said of the line. “A lot of people weren’t directly impacted by the project and just didn’t know about it. It’s curiosity. Sometimes people at church will speculate and contemplate what things are about —there have been some misconceptions about this project.”

One of those misconceptions is that the project is solely for one endeavor or another, with some mentioning Montauk Ag Renewables, which previously announced it is developing an animal agriculture waste processing facility to convert waste into renewable energy. That facility will be located off Turkey Highway (N.C. 24) in the former Bay Valley Foods Distribution Center.

“This is for the service of people in Clinton and absolutely nothing todo with Smithfield or Montauk or anyone’s side venture or business,” the project leader said. “This is strictly to get things in compliance and ensure safe, reliable natural gas.”

