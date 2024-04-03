From April 8-10 at 7:30 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, 412 Johnson St. Roseboro, N.C. presents: Restoration Revival. Therefore, brothers and sisters of given the mercies of God, I urge you to present your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God; this is your true worship. (Romans 12:1). Host pastor: Dr. John T. Oliver. All are invited to attend.

From April 3-5 at 7:30 p.m. nightly Spring Revival will be held at Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church, Roseboro, N.C. The guest messenger will be Elder Kenneth Gray. Everyone is cordially invited to attend.

On Sunday, April 7, at 9 a.m., Divine Presence Worship Center will have regular morning service, Pastor, the Rev. Tanisha Boykin will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is welcome to join us.

On Sunday, April 7, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at the NC Prayer Tower Del Ministries, The Rev. Janet Peterson, will bring forth the message. Prayer, singing, testimony, and the word of God. (Founder and Pastor Thira Peterson) 79 Lessie Land Garland Hwy., Clinton, N.C. All are welcome. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 7, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor the Rev. Marvin T. Clowney Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 7, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 7, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, the Rev.Thaddeus Godwin Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Church of God will have regular morning service. The Pastor, Betty J. Melton will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s praise and worship the word of God. Location: 400 E. Pinewood St., Roseboro, N.C. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 7, at 10 a.m. till 1130 a.m., Higher Level Worship Center, 1010 McKoy St., Clinton, N.C. Pastor, Apostle Onyx Martin Sr. will bring forth the morning message. The church choir will render the music. All are welcome to join us.

On Sunday, April 7, at 10:30 a.m. regular morning service will be held at New Life Outreach Ministries International, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, Apostle Regina Lucious will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 7, at 11 a.m., New Life Church, Salemburg, N.C., will have regular morning service. The Pastor, Elder Loyd Thompson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service. The Pastor, the Rev. Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is welcome (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 7, at 11 a.m., The People’s Church, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, The pastor, the Rev. Victor Wilson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required). Everyone is welcome.

On Sunday, April 7, at 11 a.m., Gateway Deliverance Ministries at 1766 Rowan Road, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, and Pastor Bishop Eddie Parker will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 7, at 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church will have regular morning service, and the Pastor, the Rev. Floyd Ray will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required). Everyone is welcome

On Sunday, April 7, at 11 a.m., Robinson Chapel Church, Roseboro, N.C. will have regular morning service and the Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Ronald Highsmith will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 7, at 11 a.m., Holy Tabernacle UHC will have regular morning service. Pastor, Bishop Christopher Brown ll will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 7, at 11 a.m., New Church of Christ Church on Faison Hwy., Clinton, N.C.will have regular morning service. Pastor, Apostle Blonny Aycock will bring forth the message. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church) Pastor Rosemond Delva will render service. The church choir will render the music. (Several guest speakers will attend the service) Location: 75 Hanson Rd. (Friendly Community Center Clinton) F.M.I call Pastor Delva at 919 396- 8713 or 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, April 7, at 4 p.m., Mt. Moriah Community Church, Clinton, N.C. will have an evening service, every Sunday. Host Pastor Lakevia Robinson. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited.

On Sunday, April 7, at 2 p.m., Temple of God Deliverance Ministry 307 N.W Railroad St., Roseboro, N.C. will have their Pastor Aide Service. The guest messenger will be Dr. Gertie Stevens of Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove, N.C.

On Sunday, April 7, at 3:30 p.m., St. Jude United Holy Church will host a “Pack The Pew Service.” The guest messenger will be Pastor Bryant McNeil, choir and congregation of Evergreen United Holy Church. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Saturday, April 13, at 9 a.m., Divine Presence Worship Center Church, Clinton, N.C. will have a Women’s Forum. The guest messenger will be Minister Evangelist Vicki Teachey from New Jackson Tabernacle FBH Church, Mt. Olive, N.C.

On Saturday, April 13, at 11 a.m., Pre- Anniversary Women’s Brunch will be held at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church 537 Mckoy St. Clinton, N.C. The guest speaker is Ms. Crystal Culbreth. Host Pastor: The Rev. Judy Johnson-Truitt.

On Sunday, April 14, at 11 a.m., Olivet Institutional Baptist Church will be celebrating the 2nd Pastoral Anniversary of their pastor, The Rev. Judy Johnson-Truitt. The guest messenger will be Lloyd Thompson, choir and congregation of New Life Church of Salemburg, N.C.

On Sunday, April 14, at 3 p.m., Divine Presence Worship Center Church, will celebrate Pastor Tanisha Boykin’s 2nd Church and Pastoral Anniversary. Presider: Prophetess Sitiva Warren, Psalmist: Minister Leroy Butler from Jacksonville, N.C. Guest Minister: Apostle Joel Cooper from Safe and Secure Apostolic Holy Temple, Fayetteville, N.C. Guest musical group: Harrison Family from Leland, N.C.

On Saturday, April 20, at 11 a.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, N.C. Daughters of Zion Presents: “Prayer Brunch” Theme: “And Still I Rise, Because Prayer Will Change Things” Scripture: Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours (Mark 11:24). Guest Speakers: Elder Katrina Cunningham and The Rev. Sparkle Peek.

On Saturday, April 20, at 5 p.m., First New Light Missionary Baptist Church of White Oak, N.C. will be honoring Pastor Obie L. Worley and First Lady Worley 23rd Pastoral Banquet. (Banquet tickets are $25. If anyone would like to purchase a ticket, please contact Denise Williams at 910-6510374. We appreciate your support.

On Sunday, April 21, at 11 a.m. First New Light Missionary Baptist Church, will have the continuance of the 23rd Pastoral Anniversary for Pastor Obie L. Worley and First Lady.

FromApril 22- 27, at 7 p.m. nightly, Western Union Missionary Baptist Association Mid-Year Session.

On Sunday, April 28, at 11 a.m., Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. will celebrate Pastor Jeffery White’s 14th Pastoral Anniversary. The colors will be red and white. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Dr. Ronald Highsmith, the choir and congregation of Robinson Chapel Church, Roseboro, N.C. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the 13th Annual Midway Area Churches (MAC) Association Community Day and the 8th Annual Car Show will be held. This will be a fun day with free food, music, inspiring messages, and more. Car show registration is $25. for each vehicle. If churches are planning on attending, please let the executive board members know what the church is bringing.

On Sunday, May 5, Minister Michael Boykin and the Mighty Voices will celebrate their 19th Anniversary. Early-bird tickets are on sale now. See Pastor Ann Mosson.

If you have any church news, please contact me at 910-723-2658 or email me at [email protected].