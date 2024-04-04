On March 26, Sampson County Democratic Party Chairnan Ed Gillim attended by invitation-only, a meet and great in Raleigh with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The event was held at the Chavis Community Center, where attendees were greeted with a rousing message of progress and future possiblities. Some attendees included former U.S House Reps. G.K. Butterfield and Bob Etheridge, Governor Roy Cooper, NC Attorney General Josh Stein and Judge Carolyn Thompson. Members of the NC Democratic Party Executive board were also present, including Anderson Clayton, state chair, Dr. Kimberly Hardy, second vice chair, and Elijah King, third vice chair. Dorian Palmer, chair of The Young Democrats, also was in attendance. County party chairs from across the state attended as well, including District 3 Chair Wesley Boykin.