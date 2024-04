Harrells Christian Academy will host the 19th Annual Miss Harrells Christian Academy Pageant this Friday, April 12, at 7 p.m. in the Newkirk Auditorium. Five new queens will be crowned. Tickets may be purchased from contestants or from the HCA administrative office for $10. Pictured are: front row — Wren English, Ellie Carlton, Betsy Martin, Everleigh Finney, Avery Dew and Amelia-Katherine Johns; middle row — Grace Brantley, Livie Martin, Laura Blake King, Mary Thomas Williams, Brooklyn Frederick, Matilda Parker, Charleigh Anna Naylor and Rebecca Hall; top row — Carter Strickland, Savannah Kate Stevens, Ella Lynch, Caroline Owens, Eve Bradlee Hardison, Mabel Parker, McKenzie Robinson and Annell Grace Starling.