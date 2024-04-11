Marshall Markham of Roseboro won $120,000, cashing in a $1 Cash 5 ticket purchased at the Scotchman in Roseboro.

Marshall Markham of Roseboro took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket Saturday night and won a $120,000 jackpot.

Markham bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Scotchman on East Fayetteville Highway in Roseboro. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 962,598.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $85,800.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.