The 19th annual Miss Harrells Christian Academy Pageant was held in the Newkirk Auditorium on April 12. Michael Mozingo emceed the pageant as 22 contestants competed for the titles of Tiny Miss, Little Miss, Young Miss, Jr. Miss, and Miss HCA. The theme of this year’s pageant was ‘You Can Be Anything’ and each contestant expressed their personal style. The evening came to a close with the selection of new Miss HCA queens and award recognitions. The sponsorship winners were Wren English, Laura Blake King, and Annell Grace Starling. A Sugar and Spice award was presented to Mary Thomas Williams and Miss Congeniality was awarded to Ella Lynch. The Tiny Miss winner was Wren English, the Little Miss winner was Betsy Martin, the Young Miss was Charleigh Anna Naylor, the Jr. Miss was Eve Bradlee Hardison, and Mable Rose Parker captured the Miss HCA title. All five queens will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The contestants themselves raised over $20,000 in sponsorship donations, and monies from these donations will be used to fund the pageant and arts programs at Harrells Christian Academy.