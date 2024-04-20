Town leaders try to get control of feral cats

TURKEY — The town board voted in favor of two amendments for their code ordinance at this week’s meeting, addressing the issue of cats and nuisance removal.

Both amendments were made in Part 2 that involved Chapter 4 Sections 4-5 and 4-6, which reference to the animal control of cats in the town. The second being, Part 2, Chapter 10 Section 10-9, that referenced the removal or abatement of nuisance violations pertaining to garbage, trash and weeds.

Prior to voting, a public hearing was held on both items to inform citizens and to answer their inquiries. They were quite a few concerning Sect. 4-5, which pertained to cats, the number kept, identification requirements, running at large, impoundment and authority of Sampson County Animal Control officers.

“We’ve got some issues right now with cats around here in Turkey,” Mayor Rudy Blackburn said during the public hearing. “That’s why we’re doing this amendment right now. We have a lot of cats that are starting to get feral around here and they’re starting to run and we want to get that under control.”

The details of the amendment included:

• Number of cats kept — making it unlawful for any person to own, keep custody of, four or more cats, five months or older, who are frequently outside the premises, unless in possession of a special permit issued by Sampson County animal control officer.

• Collar, vaccination tag, etc required — owners of any cat kept with the town shall provide each such cat with a collar to which shall be affixed a tag(s) denoting the name, address and that it’s been vaccinated for rabies in accordance with state laws.

• Cats running at large — no owner shall allow any cat of ownership, or that he/she provides care, to run at large while it is creating a nuisance. That involves, damages, soils or defiling private/public property. Interferes with, molester attacks persons/other animals. Chases, snaps at, harasses or impeded pedestrians, bicyclists or vehicles; or is diseased/dangerous to the public health.

• Impoundment — the town shall notify Sampson County Animal Control of any cat(s) found running at large and creating a nuisance. Said cat(s) shall be taken by animal control officers and impounded at the animal shelter. Those found at large with known ownership by animal control officers need not be impounded, however, the town will cite its owners in accordance with civil penalty provisions set forth in Sect. 4-6.

Further details on impoundment mentioned that animal control will notify owners when their cat has been impounded. That will also included how they can regain custody and that if not claimed by time specified by animal control, said cat may be disposed of in a humane manner.

Also of note, the amendment gives Sampson County Animal Control officers authority to enforce this chapter the associated state laws, and the county Animal Control Ordinance. They’re also authorized to have jurisdiction and enforcement powers within town limits and extra-territorial jurisdiction limits.

The second part of the amendment was for Sect. 4-6, which involved penalty for violating the ordinance. Violators must pay a civil penalty in accordance with the following schedule. First offense is a warning, no fine, second is a $25 fine with additional offenses earning a $50 fine.

It was also noted that those penalties should be paid within 30 day after issuance of the citation. Failure to do so within those 30 days may have the town institute civil action to recover said penalties.

These changes apply to all cats “at large,” meaning off premises of owner when not under control of the owner or other person accompanying the cat and any cat, male or female, over the age of four months. Also to owners, that being any person owning, keeping or harboring a cat and that head of a household is deemed to be owner to any cat by any person residing in such household and kept on premises.

“In the end, the reason that we’re adding this amendment to the ordinance everybody is that there was nothing in the ordinance about cats,” Blackburn said. “If you’ve got cat and if you’re going to have it as a pet then you need to be able to have full control over it.”

Nuisance removals

The second ordinance amendment on the docket was Sec. 10-9 which was much shorter and revolved around penalties for violating Sec. 10A-8. As stated, this entailed the removal or abatement of nuisance violations.

As such the amendment stated, “In the event of violation of Sec. 10A-8, the owner, occupant or agent of the lot or premises shall be notified by a designated town official in writing to remove the cause of the violation at the individual’s expense within a time specified in the notice. Such notice shall be served by mailing a copy thereof by registered mail.”

It was highlighted that if no owner or agent can be served the notice then a written or printed notice will be posted on said property or premises.

For those that violate, they’ll face a civil penalty which will be assessed for each violation in the amount of $100, for first violation, and $200 for the second. Said recipients have within 30 days to pay in full from the time-frame specified in the violation notice.

If the owner, occupant or agent fails to comply, within the time-frame in the second notice, the town will proceed to have the nuisance removed or abated and the cost will be assessed against the property and collected. Further noted, was that additional violations shall be punishable as a misdemeanor.

“Basically, the bottom line is that the town’s been footing the bill for these things to go on for quite a while,” Commissioner Tony Moore said. “We continue to have issues basically with the same people so, if that’s the case, then there’s no reason for the town citizens to be paying out of our tax money to foot these bills. The people that are responsible for the nuisances need to pay it themselves, that’s why this is being put in.”

