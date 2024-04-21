Club revitalizes their school, community

What do you do with garbage located on the grounds in our local community? Well you gather Beta Club members to do a clean-up of course!

The Roseboro Elementary School Junior Beta Club completed their 2nd community service project just before Spring Break this year. As Beta Club members, the students understand the founding principles of being a Beta member, which is to “give back” to the community where they live, eat and play.

Daunting weather did not prevent the group from picking up trash left on the school grounds, the Roseboro Downtown Park and the Western District Park. Using digital technology, the members used the Marine Debris Tracker by National Geographic to manage items collected. From cigarettes, water bottles, pencils, erasers, plastic cups, wrappers, bottles, and so much more were picked up and discarded in trash receptacles. It was eye-opening to see what others were throwing on the grounds in the community in which we live, eat and play.

In the debriefing, Beta Club members were putting their ideas to work on what could be done to keep the campus of RES free from the most collected items … cigarette butts! Additional signage posted on the campus around RES reminds visitors that our campus as well as Sampson County Schools are smoke free. Special thanks to our awesome custodial staff, Mrs. Mily and Mr. Landon for ensuring that the members had necessary supplies and they pitched in to continue their daily job of campus cleanup.

So, what’s next for these Beta members? Well, be on the lookout! They may be coming to your community next geared with gloves, trash bags, and their trackers! Let’s all do our part to join the effort to make our communities a better place to live, eat and play!