On Saturday, April 27, at 9:30 a.m., St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton, N.C. will host a “Women’s Conference” Theme: Lord Fill My Cup” Romans 15:13 All Ladies are cordially invited to fellowship with us. FMI contact Lady Minister Lisa Cooper at 910-260-0123.

On Sunday, April 28, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at the NC Prayer Tower Del Ministries, The Rev. Janet Peterson, will bring forth the message. Prayer, Singing, Testimony, and the word of God. (Founder and Pastor Thira Peterson) 79 Lessie Land Garland Hwy., Clinton, N.C. All are welcome. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 28, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor the Rev. Marvin T. Clowney Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 28, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 28, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, the Rev.Thaddeus Godwin Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Church of God will have regular morning service. The Pastor, Betty J. Melton will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s Praise and Worship the word of God. Location: 400 E. Pinewood St. Roseboro, N.C. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 28, at 10 a.m. till 11:30 a.m., Higher Level Worship Center,1010 McKoy St. Clinton, N.C. Pastor, Apostle Onyx Martin Sr. will bring forth the morning message. The Church choir will render the music. All are welcome to join us.

On Sunday, April 28, at 10:30 a.m., regular morning service will be held at New Life Outreach Ministries International, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, Apostle Regina Lucious will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 28, at 11 a.m., Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. will celebrate Pastor Jeffery White’s 14th Pastoral Anniversary. Get ready for a great celebration. The morning service guest messenger will be the Rev. Bernard Spates of Big Piney Grove Church, Clinton, N.C. The evening guest messenger will be the Rev. Dr. Ronald Highsmith, the choir and congregation of Robinson Chapel Church, Roseboro, N.C. The colors will be red and white. Everyone is invited to attend. ( Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 28, at 11 a.m., Mother’s Day Service will be held at Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, N.C. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 28, at 11 a.m., New Life Church, Salemburg, N.C. will have regular morning service. The Pastor, Elder Loyd Thompson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 28, at 11 a.m., The People’s Church, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, The Pastor, Rev. Victor Wilson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required). Everyone is welcome.

On Sunday, April 28, at 11 a.m., Gateway Deliverance Ministries at 1766 Rowan Rd. Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, and Pastor, Bishop Eddie Parker will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 28, at 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, will have regular morning service, and the Pastor, Rev. Floyd Ray will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required). Everyone is welcome

On Sunday, April 28, at 11 a.m., Robinson Chapel Church, Roseboro, N.C. will have regular morning service, and the Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Ronald Highsmith will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 28, at 11 a.m., Holy Tabernacle UHC will have regular morning service. Pastor, Bishop Christopher Brown ll will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 28, at 11 a.m., New Church of Christ Church on Faison Hwy, Clinton, N.C.will have regular morning service. Pastor, Apostle Blonny Aycock will bring forth the message. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 28, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/ American Church) Pastor Rosemond Delva will render service. The church choir will render the music. (Several guest speakers will attend the service). Location: 75 Hanson Rd. (Friendly Community Center Clinton) F.M.I call Pastor Delva at 919 396- 8713 or 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, April 28, at 4 p.m., Mt. Moriah Community Church, Clinton, N.C. will have an evening service, every Sunday. Host Pastor Lakevia Robinson. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited. Every Sunday, at 7 p.m. House of Prayer will have a service. A special guest messenger will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Prayer service every Thursday night from 6-7 p.m. Location: 235 Juniper Rd. Faison, N.C. FMI, call 910-590-7176. Live service on FaceBook. (Face masks are required).

On Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the 13th Annual Midway Area Churches (MAC) Association Community Day and the 8th Annual Car Show will be held. This will be a fun day with free food, music, inspiring messages, and more. Car show registration is $25. for each vehicle. If churches are planning on attending, please let the Executive Board Members know what the church is bringing.

On Sunday, May 5, Minister Michael Boykin and the Mighty Voices will celebrate their 19th Anniversary. Early-bird tickets are on sale now. See Pastor Ann Mosson.

On Pentecost Sunday, May 19, at 3:30 p.m. The NC Prayer Tower Del. Ministry will celebrate Pentecost. The guest messenger will be Pastor Willie Melvin. We will be dressed in white. (If you don’t have it, don’t let that stop you). Come where the table is set and the feast of the Lord is going on. There will be a candlelight march, during the service. All are welcome. Host Pastor Thira Peterson.

On Saturday, June 15, at 4 p.m., Second Chance Christian Fellowship Church of Fayetteville, N.C., will be celebrating Dr. Lillian Spearman’s 80th birthday. The colors are red, white and black. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Saturday, July 13, at 4 p.m., Big Gospel Extravaganza for Ms. Alice’s 70th birthday. Musical guests are: The Supreme Angels, Pastor Bobby Peterson, and Real Connection, The McDuffies, Renewed, Sensational Gospel, Little Ann and the Redeemers, Deacon Edward Pop Jones. Master of Ceremony: The Prince of Gospel, The Rev. Micheal Boykin. Free entry/free food vendor tables $25. Location: Sampson Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton, N.C. FMI, contact Ms. Alice at 910-728-7418.