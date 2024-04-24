Move will meet ‘critical need’ for attorneys

Local leaders paved the way for an office to be established to accommodate public defense attorneys, filling a need that the county attorney said is “critical” in expediting the legal process in Sampson.

The Sampson County Board of Commissioners recently signed off on providing the space — and footing the bill — for the Public Defender’s office, a state-mandated process.

The chief public defender was seeking an office space to house a staff of five individuals, potentially seven, with an expected move-in date of May 1. County staff found one location that meets the office space needs of the public defender. A space on the 200 block of Sampson Street was identified as being large enough to accommodate the need, ready to move in, and within walking distance of the courthouse.

The negotiated price was $3,900 per month with a five-year lease term, a bill that will be paid by the county. That location is at 202 Sampson St., a space described as large enough to accommodate the need, ready to move in located close to the courthouse. The Sampson County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the move earlier this month.

“So that’s the county’s expense,” Chairman Jerol Kivett clarified. “We’re not reimbursed anything from the state.”

“The chief public defender has been hired and they are seeking office space in Sampson County. According to the General Statutes, as this is part of the court system, the county is required to provide that space,” said County Finance Officer David Clack. “We looked around for space large enough to accommodate what they anticipate the staff will be. Right now, we anticipate that staff building up to as many as seven people. It may be more later on. The only space that we did find that could house the office immediately is 202 Sampson St.”

Effective in January 2024, the Chief Public Defender for District 5, encompassing Duplin, Jones and Sampson counties, is Niccoya Dobson, according to the Office of Indigent Defense Services (IDS).

Since 2001, IDS has overseen legal representation for indigent defendants and others entitled to counsel in North Carolina. Created by an act of the N.C. General Assembly, the organization “trains, qualifies and sets performance standards for attorneys, as well as determines the most appropriate and cost-effective methods for delivering legal defense services in each of the state’s judicial districts,” the agency stated.

“To my knowledge, once the state has created a public defenders office in North Carolina, there has not been one that has been created that has then folded,” said County attorney Joel Starling. “This is filling a very critical need in this community. We have cases that are taking a long time to play out, and the reason for it is we don’t have enough attorneys in Sampson County. You’ve got court-appointed attorneys from Wayne County, Cumberland County, even Lenoir County, that are having to come here and cover multiple counties. I do think this is going to be a benefit to our court system.”

Several available office spaces were identified by county officials during a search for potential spaces for the Public Defender’s office. The current budget calls for a staff of five individuals and county officials said Dobson anticipates that to increase to at least a staff of seven in the future.

“We found several available office spaces that required repairs, clearing out of items still in the offices, spaces larger than needed and some that are very expensive,” Juanita Brewington, Purchasing & Contracting Officer for Sampson County stated.

In that quest, county officials found the location on Sampson Street. Dobson has visited the property, owned by Wilcare Facilities, Inc., and agrees that it will work, county officials said.

