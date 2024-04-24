Annual event runs April 26-27

This was a scene of the crowded streets of Roseboro during last year’s BloomFest. The town is shaping up to host even more visitors this year are they gear up for BloomFest 2024 starting this weekend.

Face painting, horseback rides and more vendors than you can count will be waiting those that make their way to Roseboro this weekend for BloomFest.

Classic cars like these from last year’s event are getting geared up to make their return for 2024s BloomFest event this weekend.

The banner is up in Downtown Roseboro signaling the coming of this year’s annual BloomFest event that’s set to kickoff this weekend.

Mark your calendar for this weekend and join the Town of Roseboro for the fifth BloomFest. The downtown area will be covered with local vendors, visitors from near and far and entertainers.

The BloomFest kick-off is Friday, April 26, from 6-10 p.m. The Rhythm Express Band from Rocky Mount, NC will perform at 103 NW Railroad St. Families are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and come prepared for a night of good music and dancing.

“BloomFest has been an amazing opportunity to support local vendors, food trucks, and entertainers,” Mayor Alice Butler shared. “Each year the planning committee is tasked with making the festival better than the previous one, and there are a few new features this year.”

On Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in addition to vendors, the town park will host a Mobile Z Gaming truck, a rock climbing wall experience, pickleball and basketball rounds, pony rides and more. The Art Alley will also be available for small craft projects.

BloomFest also remains completely free to the public and all downtown businesses are planned to be open.

This year, a new partnership pilot program will also be featured. The Sampson County Museum and BloomFest committee will offer a live recording session. Anyone with stories of the history of Roseboro should visit their tent. The recordings will be archived at Town Hall and the museum which is located in Clinton.

“We are so thankful for Allison Strickland and her vision that created BloomFest,” Butler stated. “The festival truly highlights how our small town can come together and have a great time.”

BloomFest is made possible by a number of sponsorships, including:

