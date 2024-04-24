Hobbton hosts all-county production of ‘Lion King Jr.’

Mufasa (Jerrod Wise) made up with one of the hyenas (Seth Wise) after the show and even posed with him.

These were just a few of the many students that starred in ‘The Lion King Jr.,’ a production that included every school in the county with actors from 4th grade to high school seniors.

This scene was during the iconic moment in ‘The Lion King’ of Scar’s betrayal that led to Mufasa’s death.

The costumes during the production were spot on as students captured the essence of ‘The Lion King.’

The community was treated to a local rendition of a Disney cult classic this past weekend at Hobbton High School as students from across the county united for their group production, “The Lion King Jr.”

The showing featured a cast of varied acting talent, from 4th graders all the way to seniors, as students from every school in the county took the stage. “The Lion King Jr.” was directed by longtime veteran of the art and Hobbton theater teacher Angela Martin as part of her all-county student production that she puts on annually.

Following last year’s theatrical hit of “Grease” and with the addition of “The Lion King Jr.,” this brings Martin’s storied career to nearly 90 productions she’s directed. It is a milestone she’s reach after spending almost 20 years as a theater teacher for Sampson County Schools.

While well-known for the original Disney movie, the performance Martin directed was based off the Broadway play made famous by American director and writer of theater, opera and film Julie Taymor. Much like that version, the students were dressed from head-to-toe in masks, garbs and costumes reminiscent to the characters of the movie and its African setting.

“Most of the elementary students have never been to a production,” Martin said in a behind-the-scenes production story written by Caroline Parker for www.ednc.org. “This year’s play may be a familiar story, with songs they can sing along to.”

As the show progressed, the audience erupted in cheers each time the student-led cast performed one of the many famous musical numbers, including “Circle of Life”, “Be Prepared,” “Hakuna Matata”and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” After each number, the auditorium filled with loud applause.

At the conclusion of the show, the lobby was crowded with parents and spectators alike each surrounding the members of the cast. Meeting and greeting, congratulations and a plethora of photos were all a part of the fanfare that followed the end of the show.

As with previous shows, Martin and the cast were able to put on the performance thanks to the support received from the community. A large host of those names were listed on the back of the program in a special thank you section. One such entity was Simple Gifts Fund, which funded the production after Martin applied for and was awarded a grant from the fund.

“I would especially like to thank Simple Gifts for sponsoring our production,” Martin stated in the program.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.