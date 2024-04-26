CLINTON — Sampson County Health Department and Sampson Regional Medical Center are partnering together again to conduct the 2024 Community Health Assessment. Health leaders say this is an important opportunity for Sampson County residents to give their input on the health of their community by completing a Community Health Opinion Survey.

Sampson County is conducting its survey as part of a regional health assessment process in conjunction with 33 other counties in eastern North Carolina. The collaboration is coordinated by Health ENC, a non-profit organization focused on improving the health of eastern North Carolina. This regional collaborative leads to an improvement in the quality and utility of population health data and the ability to compare information and interventions across geographic boundaries while maintaining local control and decision-making with regard to selecting health priorities and choosing interventions to address those priorities.

Survey components include demographic questions (zip code, age, gender identity, race/ethnicity, education, primary language), community health opinion questions (community health concerns, social/environmental concerns, barriers to care), and survey questions tailored to Sampson County’s previously identified priorities (healthy lifestyle, physical health, sexual health, substance use disorders).

This effort repeats every three years and helps local healthcare organizations better understand social determinants of health and address some of the major health concerns in Sampson County. A final report includes Sampson County’s survey results as well as selected local data compared with data from other jurisdictions to identify leading community health problems, population groups at-risk for health problems, and existing and needed health resources.

The survey is offered in both English and Spanish. Survey results are confidential and anonymous, and it usually takes no more than 10 minutes to complete. For paper copies of the survey, please contact Sampson County Health Department at 910-592-1131 or Sampson Regional Medical Center at 910-590-8715.

The survey is open until June 7 and may be accessed at https://bit.ly/3U7zR3o or by scanning the QR code.

Luke Smith is a health educator for the Sampson County Health Department.