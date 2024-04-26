Several Wayne County students were recognized for their achievements at the University of Mount Olive’s Annual Awards Ceremony. Among those receiving awards were:

Anna Bocock of Faison received the Jan Brewer Scholarship Award. Bocock is a senior exercise science major. The Jan Brewer Scholarship Award, given in memory of Janet Ruth Brewer (1959—1981), class of 1979, is made possible by an endowment established in Ms. Brewer’s honor in April 1980 by her classmates and friends. Brewer, a member of Dublin Grove Free Will Baptist Church, though born with Cystic Fibrosis, achieved her goal of earning a college degree when she received an associate in science degree from Mount Olive College. This award is given to a student who is successfully overcoming adversity in pursuit of a college education. The Jan Brewer Scholarship is payable on future educational expenses at University of Mount Olive.

Sheila Bynum of Fremont received the Passionate Nurse Award. Bynum is a junior nursing: pre-licensure major. The award is given to a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) student who embodies the heart and soul of nursing through their dedication, compassion, and zeal for the profession. This prestigious accolade recognizes an individual who excels academically and consistently goes above and beyond to promote the best practices in nursing and offer unwavering support to their peers.

Rena Williams of Dudley received the Psychology Student of the Year. Williams is a senior bachelor of science: psychology major. The award is given to a senior with a 3.5 GPA or higher. The student should demonstrate quality independent research project or clinical proficiency as demonstrated by the internship site supervisor’s and university supervisor’s evaluations. The student should also display a commitment to the department/major by participating in clubs, seminars, panels, and events.

Caroline Best of Four Oaks received the Visual Arts Student of the Year. Best is a senior art major. This award is given to the senior student who best exemplifies the ideals of the successful visual arts major by demonstrating discipline, creativity, and integrity.

The University of Mount Olive is a private institution rooted in the liberal arts tradition with defining Christian values. The University was founded by the Convention of Original Free Will Baptists. For more information, visit www.umo.edu.