RALEIGH – Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission have announced the approved season dates, bag limits and applicable regulations for the 2024-25 waterfowl, webless migratory game bird (including doves) and extended falconry seasons. The dates are available on the website and will be published in the 2024-25 Inland Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Regulations Digest this August.

Although the majority of seasons remain unchanged, notable changes include:

•Given that Sept. 1, 2024, falls on a Sunday, many 2024-2025 migratory game bird seasons will not begin until Monday, September 2, Labor Day. This includes doves, rails, gallinules and moorhens, and September Canada goose seasons. Federal frameworks do not allow any migratory game bird hunting prior to September 1, 2024.

• The daily bag limit for Canada geese (also includes white-fronted geese) in the Northeast Canada Goose Hunt Zone will decrease from two Canada geese or white-fronted goose to one Canada geese or white-fronted goose either singly or in the aggregate.

For more information, visit the Wildlife Commission’s Regulations webpage.

