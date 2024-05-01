Multicultural Committee begins aid for minority business students

A brand-new Foundation scholarship has been established at Sampson Community College (SCC) by the Multicultural Committee of Sampson County, Inc. (MCCOSC) and Dr. Ted Thomas. Officially titled The MCCOSC & T.B. Thomas Limited PTN Fund, its purpose is to assist multicultural or minority students enrolled in a business program at SCC.

A leading figure in the community, Dr. Thomas practiced dentistry for 36 years in Sampson County before retiring in 2019. Believing there is “vital importance to education,” he recently returned to school to earn his master’s in Biblical & Theological Studies and is now working towards his PhD in Ministry. Thomas currently serves as the pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church in Warsaw, a position he’s held for the past 15 years.

Thomas is actively involved in numerous organizations such as the NAACP, United Way of Sampson County, Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce, Sampson County Health Board, etc. and resides as chair of the SCC Board of Trustees, joining the board back in 2017. He is also the current chair of the MCCOSC, serving alongside Patty Cherry, who accompanied him on his visit to campus. The scholarship was officially established in March.

He explained, “The Multicultural Committee of Sampson County, Inc. is a non-profit which was established to help multicultural organizations and businesses in the Sampson County area. One way we wanted achieve this is to help a multicultural student at SCC in business to fulfill their dreams.”

A member of the MCCOSC Board of Directors, Cherry attended high school at Sampson Training School, which merged with Clinton High in 1969. Upon graduation, she worked in pharmacy locally for 50 years before retiring. Cherry also serves in various community organizations such as United Way of Sampson County, Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce and the Clinton City Board of Education, in addition to her work with the MCCOSC.

In 1987, the organization began as a small group of minority businesses joining together to strengthen each other in Sampson County. Evolving into the MCCOSC, the non-profit has now become a networking site for multicultural businesses and organizations, offering a range of programs, services, and outreach initiatives that aim to empower individuals and communities.

According to the MCCOSC, their overall goal is to, “Strive to create a welcoming community that promotes diversity, inclusivity, and respect for all. The mission is to provide a space where members can connect, learn, and grow together.” Through establishing a scholarship at SCC, the committee hopes to foster diversity and empower students from all backgrounds in pursuing a business career at the college.

Lisa Turlington, executive director of the SCC Foundation, thanked, “The Multicultural Committee has contributed so much to our community in building bridges and providing opportunity for advancement, so it is an honor to establish this scholarship to support our students. We appreciate their investment in Sampson Community College.”