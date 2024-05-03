Mayor chides ‘deplorable’ occurrence

Another spill of agriculture byproducts happened on Friday afternoon in Clinton in front of the cemetery next to Clinton Family Worship Center on Raiford Street.

The driver left the scene after the spill, which showed early signs of happening at the circle near Clinton High School. The investigation was still ongoing as of Friday afternoon, with a suspect believed to be found.

“It’s just deplorable and it is just awful,” said Clinton Mayor Lew Starling. “Thank goodness we were able to get that new law passed which allows them to at least pay for the cleanup and then we can charge these people when we find them. Of course they left the scene, as fate would have it, but the police now have the investigative tools and we’re going to be able to find out who did it, charge them and let them clean it up.”

It’s a recurring theme for Clinton agencies, who are forced to respond to the messy incidents and then wait for hazmat crews to assist in the clean up. New state legislation was passed in December to help hold drivers and companies accountable for such spills. The Clinton City Council also recently passed an ordinance that included a schedule of fees for the Clinton Fire Department’s response to various incidents — the spills chief among them — that would be billed to insurance companies.

There have been more than two dozen agriculture byproduct spills in the last several years in and around Clinton.

“Even so, we may go back to the Legislature and might try to get the law a little tougher, because again, it’s just deplorable,” the mayor said. “It’s just a disgrace. It was right in front of our cemetery and they just drove off. It is the worst irresponsibility I’ve ever seen. It’s terrible, but we are on top of it and we will get it.”