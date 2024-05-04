This was the view across the Farmers Market on Thursday afteroon as heads bowed for National Day of Prayer.

Sampson Middle’s Dr. Angela Harding was joined with her students as they were tasked with the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem.

Bowed heads and moved spirits filled the Farmers Market in Clinton on Thursday afternoon, as a gathering of faithfuls of every kind came together for the same purpose — to observe the 73rd Annual National Day of Prayer.

”Welcome to the 73rd National Day of Prayer; we’re so honored to be here on today to celebrate and have this opportunity to come together and call on the name of the Lord, Amen,” Apostle Marcus Becton said.

Becton went on to say that the theme this year was “Lift Up The Word-Light Up The World” which was taken from 2 Sam. 22:29-37.

“We’re excited to have each and every one of you here on today and honored to have these pastors here that will be praying with us,” Becton said. “Now let us go before the call of the Lord and begin to pray.”

Opening prayer followed with the Pledge of Allegiance and a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem from the powerful voice of Dr. Angela Harding, who was accompanied by her Sampson Middle students.

Becton soon returned the podium, serving in his other role as mayor pro tem. He was tasked with another aspect of the program. He’d present the proclamation to usher in National Day of Prayer for Sampson County. Paraphrasing the document, he’d share these words.

“Throughout history, America has faced trials and triumphs. And Americans have responded in prayer, seeking courage, comfort, inspiration and joy-filled celebrations. Faith compels us to seek and to cling to the light in times of darkness and spread light to those in need.

“And whereas, from the first gathering of our founding fathers, elected officials have prayed and asked those they serve and represented, to join them in prayer. Including the authors of our Declarations of Independence, who wrote that they, the representatives of the United States of America in general Congress, assembled, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world, which has carried on today in presidential proclamations such as last year’s invitation, to join in asking for God’s continuous guidance.

“Now, therefore, I Lew Starling, the Mayor of the City of Clinton, do proclaim Thursday, May 2, 2024, as the National Day of Prayer in Clinton, North Carolina.”

The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance designated by the United States Congress to be held on the first Thursday of May, which the president is required by law, to sign a proclamation each year, encouraging all Americans to pray on that day.

“The purpose of the Nationally Day of Prayer is to ask American citizens to turn to God in prayer,” Dr. Lillie Stokes said. “As we know, the first was called by Abraham Lincoln in 1863 in response to the turmoil coming from civil division. However, it was signed into law in 1952, by President Harry Truman.”

“As we continue to have civil division, I believe we gather here today, to have prayer and to pause from our daily routine, to pray for all the issues that are plaguing our society. Therefore, we stand here today united in one body, and one of mind to make our requests known to God, our Lord and Savior, pleading for mercy for all situations that the world is now facing,” Stokes stated. “As the prayers are prayed, I want all of us to examine ourselves to see how we can positively affected our community. As we ride each morning, the purpose of all of us should be to pray that God will intervene and bring peace to this world that’s become plagued with the violence.”

Keeping with Stokes profound words, one pastor after the next stepped forth to offer prayers for the church, pastors, the city, county, state and country. There were prayers for the military, the youth plus the schools they attend and the day was capped off in culminated with a group prayer for unity.

