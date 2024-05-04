All-Conference: Grayson Gattson, Jack DuBose, Preston Russ.

All-Conference: Grayson Gattson, Jack DuBose, Preston Russ.

<p>Harrells Christian Academy Golf, CIC Conference Champs of 2024</p>

Harrells Christian Academy Golf, CIC Conference Champs of 2024
<p>Jack DuBose, CIC Conference Player of Year</p>

Jack DuBose, CIC Conference Player of Year

Jack DuBose, CIC Conference Player of Year

Harrells Christian Academy Golf, CIC Conference Champs of 2024

All-Conference: Grayson Gattson, Jack DuBose, Preston Russ.