Home News HCA golf racks up accolades News HCA golf racks up accolades May 4, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint All-Conference: Grayson Gattson, Jack DuBose, Preston Russ. Harrells Christian Academy Golf, CIC Conference Champs of 2024 Jack DuBose, CIC Conference Player of Year ❮ ❯ Jack DuBose, CIC Conference Player of Year Harrells Christian Academy Golf, CIC Conference Champs of 2024 All-Conference: Grayson Gattson, Jack DuBose, Preston Russ. View Comments Clinton mist enter location 12 ° C 12.6 ° 11.5 ° 91 % 4.1kmh 100 % Sat 15 ° Sun 17 ° Mon 27 ° Tue 25 ° Wed 31 °