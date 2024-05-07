Deputy stabbed, woman shot after multi-county pursuit

A Sampson County Sheriff’s deputy was stabbed and a woman and dog subsequently shot following an early-morning response to a suspicious persons report in Salemburg, which led authorities on a chase into White Lake, according to local authorities.

At 2:44 a.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person at 403 S. Main St., Salemburg. The homeowner said a female driving a green Saturn passenger car was parked on his property and was repeatedly sounding the vehicle’s horn.

The caller, according to reports, also said the female was outside of her vehicle with a knife shouting “someone was out to get her.”

As Sampson County deputies arrived, they reportedly saw the Saturn leaving and attempted to stop the vehicle, but it kept going.

Deputies pursued the suspect into Bladen County, where deputies with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office assisted and successfully deployed stop sticks on the Saturn. The suspect stopped the vehicle in the front yard of a residence on East Oak St., just outside of White Lake, reports state.

“While deputies were attempting to detain the suspect and further investigate the incident, the subject displayed a knife and at some point, stabbed a Sampson County deputy in the leg,” a Sampson County Sheriff’s Office press release stated. “After being met with lethal force, deputies from Sampson County and Bladen County Sheriff’s Office discharged their service weapons, striking the female suspect. A canine at the location was also tragically struck during the encounter and succumbed to its injuries.”

The female suspect was transported by ambulance to the New Hanover County Emergency Department to be treated for injuries sustained during the incident. The injured Sampson County deputy was transported by an officer to the Sampson County Emergency Department, where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

“This is a very fluid and ongoing investigation and further information, including names of the suspect and officers involved, is being withheld at this time,” a statement from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office read. “The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations has also been contacted and is investigating the incident, which is standard protocol for an officer involved shooting.”

“This incident underscores the unpredictable nature of law enforcement duties and the inherent risks involved,” Lt. Marcus Smith said in a prepared statement.

“We are profoundly grateful for the swift and effective assistance rendered by our counterparts at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office during this challenging and dynamic situation,” Sheriff Jimmy Thornton stated in the press release. “We ask for continued prayers for both agencies, our deputies, and a successful recovery for all involved.”

