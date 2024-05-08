(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• April 26 — George Faison, 60, of 180 Cabbage Patch Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny. Written promise; court date is May 28.

• April 27 — Conner Ray McGaha, 19, of 5536 Cornwallis Road, Turkey, was charged with larceny of motor vehicle and possession of stolen vehicle. No bond set; court date was May 1.

• April 27 — Joshua Pigford, 31, of 1527 Buckhorn Road, Willard, was charged on out-of-county warrant with resisting public officer. Bond set at $2,000; court date is May 22.

• April 28 — Destiny Shai Faircloth, 23, of 502 E. College St., Salemburg, was charged with trespass, larceny and cyberstalking. Written promise; court date is May 22.

• April 28 — Eternal Shaquan Ashley Lewis, 22, of 502 E. College St., Salemburg, was charged with trespass and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is May 22.

• April 28 — Lorie Beth Joyner, 44, of 111 Harper St., Clinton, was charged with trespass, larceny and communicating threats. Written promise; court date is May 20.

• April 30 — Eric Ray Miller, 37, of 612 Polly St., Clinton, was charged with obstruction of justice. Bond set at $5,000; court date is June 24.

• May 1 — Ta’darius Kaleel Melvin, 22, of 407 E. Jackson St., Roseboro, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,000; court date is May 24.

• May 3 — Antionetta Arlene Damon, 37, of 225 Collins St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is June 25.

• May 3 — Ricky Peterson, 61, of 414-B Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is July 22.

• May 4 — Nelson Nectali Flores Rodriguez, 25, of 94 Clover Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and no operator’s license. Bond set at $1,500; court date is June 25.

• May 4 — Alberto Maldonado Estremera, 53, of 514 Fayetteville St., Clinton, was charged with shoplifting, possession of stolen goods, open container violation and resisting arrest/hinder and delay. No bond set; court date is July 22.

• May 4 — Jabdiel Otoniel Sierra-Cruz, 28, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is June 6.

• May 5 — Michael Clyde Penick, 30, of 302 W. Butler Ave., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $2,000; court date is June 3.

• May 5 — Worlie Victor Spearman, 32, of Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is June 3.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.