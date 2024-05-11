In an ongoing attempt to beautify downtown, the city of Clinton has been awarded a grant to begin an alleyway improvement project the Clinton Main Street Program Design Committee is calling “ART WAY”.

That information was brought before the Clinton City Council during its meeting Tuesday night.

The money received was in the form of a Rural Capacity Grant, totaling $49,999, funds that will be used to undertake “ART Way”. The alleyway improvement project will be off E. Main, Vance and Connestee streets in the vicinity of the new ArtWorks building.

Funds from the grant will be used to resurface the alleyway,which includes installing public art, lighting and pedestrian seating.

“The Clinton Main Street Program Design Committee has had a vision of accomplishing this alleyway project for several years,” Debbie Roberts, Design Committee member, told the council during a presentation Tuesday night. “This grant has provided us the opportunity to accomplish the project and is perfect timing with the opening of the Artworks gallery space.”

While the completion date was not confirmed it was noted that the hope is to have the project completed by early spring 2025.

As part of that resurfacing, the Clinton Main Street Program Design Committee is actively seeking artists for assistance. The aim is to create at least 12, 3×5, mural boards which will be hung in the alleyway. The theme for the art will be any variety of plant or tree which grows in Sampson County. One of the examples used would be the pondberry plant, which is a rare species found in the western part of Sampson County near Roseboro.

“At this time we are pleased to have our first mural board in hand which was created by artist Alan Said Parra Aguirre and features Magnolia blooms,” Mary Rose, the city’s Planning director/Main Street director, said. “We encourage other artists who may be interested in painting a mural board to contact our office.”

They can be reached at 910-299-4904 or by email at [email protected].

As the search for more artists continues, the committee met on Wednesday, May 8, to begin identifying subject matter related to the theme, as well as potential artists who may like to participate, a part of the project that, members said, had them quite excited.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Downtown Clinton; we are looking forward to beautifying this part of downtown in a similar fashion as was accomplished several years ago with DASH Way off Lisbon Street, our first alleyway project,” said Wendy Carr, Design Committee member.

Another such member is Grace W. Ho, a local artist and owner of Ho Yang Fine Art in Downtown Clinton. To have some of her artwork featured in the project is something, she said, would be an honor.

“As a professional freelance artist and lifelong art lover, I enjoy seeing the positive impact public art provides in communities near and far, simply because so many people from all walks of life get to see it freely, on their time. If given the opportunity, I’d be honored and excited to join other artists in the next alleyway public art project planned for Downtown Clinton in Sampson County,” she said.

These were sentiments fellow member Shawn Purdie had as well, stating that projects such as “ART Way” is what their committee is all about.

“Collaborating with artists and partners such as ArtWorks and Sampson Partners as we bring attention to the natural beauty which surrounds us in Sampson County is very exciting,” Purdie said. “This is what our Main Street Program is all about, creating opportunities to make our downtown more vibrant and attractive to visitors.”

