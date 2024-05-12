Victims airflited with ‘critical’ injuries

Two teenagers and a 10-year-old were airlifted following an early-morning shooting Sunday just outside of Clinton, according to authorities, who said suspects stood outside the residence and opened fire into the home where the victims were staying.

Around 2:13 a.m. Sunday, Sampson County EMS and the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to multiple gunshot victims at 84 Lockamy Road, just outside of Clinton. Once there, responders found three gunshot victims — ages are 10, 18, and 19.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that one or more suspects stood outside the residence and opened fire into the mobile home,” a statement from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office read. “No suspect information or motive has been identified.”

The three shooting victims were airlifted to regional hospitals with critical injuries. Sheriff’s officials withheld the names of the injured and locations of the hospitals, citing “safety reasons.”

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141.