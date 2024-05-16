Eleven SCS pupils selected for esteemed summer program

Lakewood High School’s Daniela Bravo-Castaneda is a Governor’s School selection in English. Pictured, from left, are: LHS school counselor Sydney Bowen, Daniela Bravo-Castaneda and SCS Superintendent Dr. Jamie King.

Hobbton High School’s Analiza West is a Governor’s School selection in Natural Science. Pictured, from left, are: Curtis Daughtry, assistant principal, SCS Superintendent Dr. Jamie King, Analiza West and school counselor Stephanie Goethie.

SAMPSON COUNTY, NC — The Governor’s School of North Carolina has announced the selection of 11 high school students from Sampson County for its esteemed summer residential program. The Governor’s School, renowned as the nation’s oldest statewide program catering to the gifted and talented, offers a unique opportunity for rising seniors, with select exceptions for rising juniors in designated performing and visual arts disciplines.

Situated on the illustrious campuses of Greensboro College and Meredith College in Raleigh, the Governor’s School provides an immersive experience spanning a multitude of academic and artistic disciplines. From English to mathematics, art to theater, the program encourages students to explore diverse fields of study, fostering a vibrant learning community where curiosity thrives sans the typical academic pressures.

Selected students from Sampson County Schools for the 2023-2024 academic year include:

• Analiza West, Hobbton High School (Natural Science)

• Daniela Bravo-Castaneda, Lakewood High School (English)

• William Autry, Midway High School (Instrumental Music: Tuba)

• Madison Barefoot, Midway High School (Theater)

• Candace Barksdale, Midway High School (Theater)

• Samoya Linder-Menedez, Midway High School (Instrumental Music: Trombone)

• Ella Love, Midway High School (Instrumental Music: Trumpet)

• Jacob Ratliff, Midway High School (Instrumental Music: Clarinet)

• Deryck Hidalgo, Sampson Early College High School (Mathematics)

• Lilybeth Sanchez, Sampson Early College High School (Visual Art)

• Aniyah Glover, Union High School (English)

The selection process for The Governor’s School is rigorous, requiring students to submit comprehensive applications, essays, transcripts, and letters of recommendation, followed by interviews with a panel of central office administrators. Final nominations are then forwarded to the state level for consideration.

Administered by the State Board of Education and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, through the Division of Advanced Learning & Gifted Education, The Governor’s School program is supported by a dedicated Board of Governors appointed by the State Board of Education, serving as an advisory body.