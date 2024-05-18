The Rotary Club of Clinton presented Paul Harris Fellow awards at its May 14 meeting. Pam High, Foundation Chair and major donor recipient, presented the Paul Harris pins with the assistance of Ronnie Jackson, Paul Harris plus 8 recipient. The Rotations receiving the award moved up to the next level of giving to the Rotary Foundation. Award recipients were: Paul Harris plus 1 was given to Trey Fetterman and Mac Purcell (Becky Hines not present); Paul Harris plus 2 was given to Mike Lanier and Tom Turlington; Paul Harris plus 3 was given to Wilbert Faircloth; Paul Harris plus 4 was given to Johnny Hamilton (Greg Thornton not present); and Paul Harris plus 6 was given to Dempsey Craig, Kent Daughtry and Larry Barnes. Those interested in hearing about the opportunities Rotary has to offer, contact Trey Fetterman, club president, for more information, at [email protected].