Harrells Christian Academy stalwart Reverend Timothy Register, whose impact has been felt through the years at the school, is returning to deliver the keynote message to graduates this weekend.

The baccalaureate ceremony will be held this Sunday, May 19, at 3 p.m.

From 1984 to 1987, Register spent his days, and many nights too, at Harrells Christian Academy.

He served as an assistant football coach, head varsity baseball coach, taught math, history and even Bible classes while simultaneously serving as pastor of Siloam Baptist Church in Harrells. Register is a very familiar face to Harrells, where he has ministered to his congregation for nearly four decades. He felt called to work with children in school and to the ministry of God’s word because “the world needed Christian people in the secular world too,” states Register.

A graduate of Campbell University, he received a Bachelor of Science in Education along with his teaching certification and completed his Master of School Administration degree at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. He is an experienced educator that has enjoyed the role of administrator, Director of Technology and Finance, Assistant Superintendent, and Board chairman of the Sampson County Board of Education.

With many years working with children and pastoring at Siloam Baptist, his favorite role just might be grandfather. Register has been married to his wife Lynn for 49 years, and they have one son, Matthew, who many know for his delicious Southern Smoke Barbecue and South Catering. Matt and his wife Jessica are the parents of three children: Taylor Grace, Nash, and Harrison, all of whom attend Harrells Christian Academy. It is the time spent with these three grandchildren that really seems to make Mr. Register smile when he talks about doing anything with them.

In recent years, Register has been a frequent visitor on the HCA campus. He and wife Lynn never miss an opportunity to support their grandchildren (even if it means driving hours to be present for ball games or Beta Club events). This spring marks a very special occasion for Register, one that brings all of his time spent as a pastor and educator full circle. Tim Register will provide the Harrells Christian Academy Baccalaureate address for the Class of 2024, and this year his granddaughter Taylor Grace is among those 29 graduating seniors, which makes the ceremony even more special.

When asked what words of encouragement he will offer the graduates, he says, “Graduates should look at every ending as a beginning and follow God’s will for their lives.”

Register’s experiences are many and storied as they represent a life devoted to children and Christ. He reflects on his time at Harrells Christian Academy with much fondness.

“I made lifelong friendships while at HCA,” said Register.

Many of those friends still stay in touch and some even follow him on Facebook where they view his weekly sermons. Register describes his time at HCA, warmly reminiscing about the staff starting their day with morning devotions and prayer. He ticks off the names of students as if he was still teaching them today. At HCA, he felt he was in a special place where he could openly share his faith.

He proudly speaks of his former students such as evangelist Brian Tyndall, the Honorable Henry Stevens, and many others saying, “They were good kids who have gone on to do great things!” In the ’80s, these students got their start at Harrells Christian Academy, where Christ is at the center of the school’s culture and it was fortunate to have strong Christian leadership, like Register.