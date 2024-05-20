Repairs taking place on Dallie Road over Goshen swamp

Those that ride across the bridge in Faison near Suttontown will have to travel an alternate route for potentially the rest of the month. This comes following the announcement of a road closure in that area as N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) does repairs.

“Drivers should anticipate a longer commute and plan ahead, and also drive with caution near the closure,” NCDOT stated.

Detail from NCDOT noted that a section of Dallie Road is scheduled to be closed a couple of weeks while they make improvements to a bridge.

“I’m not for sure about the details but they’re working on it now,” Christy VanGorder, Administrative Specialist for the Department of Transportation-Division 3, said. “While I’m not sure on the details it should just be priority bridge maintenance.”

As stated, the repair is taking place near Suttontown Road which is northeast of Clinton and the maintenance will affect traffic flow coming from both directions of the bridge.

While the exact maintenance on the bridge was not listed information posted about it on (drivenc.gov) reported that it was for a joist repair. It was also highlighted that, weather dependent, the roadway is expected to be closed to traffic — May 20, starting at 8 a.m. until June 3, at 5 p.m. — while NCDOT repairs the bridge joists on the structure which is over Goshen Swamp.

Although the project could last for weeks expected impact to traffic, as reported, should be low but road work maintenance days and times will be continuous.

In the meantime traffic will be detoured onto Suttontown Road, to Giddensville Road, to Preacher Henry Road.

”It won’t be a posted detour but that’s the alternate route,” VanGorder said, who noted that if the maintenance is completed earlier, an update will be issued.