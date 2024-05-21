Pictured, from left, are: Dr. George H. Williams, Sr., Miss Talaya N. Alford, Miss Kensley Lamb & Pastor Jeffrey Howard. Not pictured is recipient Dylan C. Williams.

<p>Pictured, from left, are: Pastor Jeffrey Howard, Miss Talaya N. Alford, Ms. Latora Alford and Dr. Alma Burch.</p>

<p>Pictured, from left, are: Miss Bethany Lamb, Letha Lee, Dr. George H. Williams, Sr., Pastor Jeffrey Howard, Miss Kensley Lamb and Mrs. Felicia Lamb.</p>

The 18th annual Leondias T. & Mary H. Williams Memorial Scholarship Program was held at Keathern Missionary Baptist Church, Harrells, on May 5 as part of the regular church service. This year’s scholarship receipts are: Talaya N. Alford (Union High School, Rose Hill), who will attend William Peace University in the fall; Kensley G. Lamb (Clinton High School, Clinton), who will attend North Carolina State University in the fall; Dylan C. Williams (Sidwell Friends High School, Washington, D.C.), who will attend Boston University. Dylan Williams is the fraternal great nephew of the late Leondias T. and the late Mary H. Williams.