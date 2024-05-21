The 18th annual Leondias T. & Mary H. Williams Memorial Scholarship Program was held at Keathern Missionary Baptist Church, Harrells, on May 5 as part of the regular church service. This year’s scholarship receipts are: Talaya N. Alford (Union High School, Rose Hill), who will attend William Peace University in the fall; Kensley G. Lamb (Clinton High School, Clinton), who will attend North Carolina State University in the fall; Dylan C. Williams (Sidwell Friends High School, Washington, D.C.), who will attend Boston University. Dylan Williams is the fraternal great nephew of the late Leondias T. and the late Mary H. Williams.