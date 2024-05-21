Rep. Larry Bell Highway to be dedicated June 7

A five-mile stretch of Interstate 40 in Sampson County will be officially dedicated next month in honor of former Rep. Larry M. Bell, a man who worked toward the betterment of his community, county and state — as an educator, school administrator county leader and state lawmaker.

A dedication ceremony for Representative Larry M. Bell Highway, hosted by the North Carolina Department of Transportation, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Poplar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located at 163 Poplar Grove Church Lane, Faison.

The dedication will come five months after the North Carolina Board of Transportation approved the honorary designation of I-40 from mile marker 352 to mile marker 357 in Sampson County as Representative Larry M. Bell Highway. The move was the culmination of an endeavor that began last year and received a groundswell of support, bolstered by local government leaders, which officially requested that the N.C. Department of Transportation designate a portion of I-40 in honor of Bell.

Bell was born in the Poplar Grove area of Sampson County, graduated from Douglass High School in Duplin County, and later graduated from North Carolina A&T State University. He spent 36 years as a coach, teacher, principal, supervisor and assistant superintendent in the Sampson County Schools, serving the last six years as the first African American school superintendent in Sampson County.

He served as a county commissioner for 10 years, and devoted 18 years to the North Carolina House of Representatives, where he served the residents of a district that included Sampson, Duplin and Wayne counties.

“In each of these roles, State Rep. Bell worked tirelessly for the betterment of Sampson, Wayne and Duplin counties and their citizens,” a resolution adopted by the N.C. Board of Transportation stated.

Bell received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the most prestigious award that can be bestowed to a North Carolina citizen, in August 2018.

The family of Bell previously submitted the application requesting that the North Carolina Board of Transportation name the portion of I-40 in honor of Bell. The application required a resolution of support, with such resolutions being adopted by the Sampson County Board of Commissioners and the Clinton City Council.

Larry Bell Jr. of Winston-Salem wrote a letter of support for his father, Larry Bell Sr., to Mayor Lew Starling and the Clinton City Council, saying the matter held “immense significance” for the family and he felt for the residents of Clinton and Sampson County.

“As a former member of this community, I believe it is time to recognize the exceptional service and dedication of former Representative Larry M. Bell, and I kindly request your support in honoring his legacy,” Larry Bell Jr. stated leading up to the state’s approval.

The elder Bell worked for the betterment of Sampson County as an educator, superintendent, county commissioner, and member of the North Carolina House of Representatives, his son said.

“These are just some of the highlights of his unwavering commitment to the residents of the county,” the younger Bell stated. “Representative Larry M. Bell devoted his life to public service, tirelessly working for the betterment of our county and its citizens.”

County commissioners unanimously approved a resolution at its August 2023 meeting after Commissioner Lethia Lee read the resolution into the record.

“In light of Representative Bell’s tremendous achievements and his deep connection to Sampson County,” Bell Jr. said, “I propose that a fitting tribute would be to name 5 miles of Interstate 40, from mile marker 352 to 357, in his honor.”

An application filed with NCDOT by Bell Jr. was the next phase of the process, he said.

“This gesture would not only serve as a lasting reminder of his remarkable service but also as an inspiration for future generations to follow in his footsteps,” said the younger Bell, requesting that the Council assist in the efforts in seeing the naming of approximately 5 miles of Interstate 40 as Representative Larry M. Bell Highway. “This gesture would pay homage to his dedicated service and the impact he made in our community, ensuring that his name remains etched in the history of our county and state.”

“Together, let us embark on this endeavor to honor the legacy of a remarkable statesman and serve as a testament to the power of dedication and public service.”

Bell is the second local dignitary in quick succession to see a local portion of highway named in his honor.

Last year, a stretch of N.C. 24 in Sampson County was officially designated as the Jefferson B. Strickland Highway, bearing the name of a man who had a calling for public service and served his community and state in so many ways over his entire life, including as a member of the North Carolina Board of Transportation, a Sampson County commissioner and a town board member in Roseboro.

Jefferson B. Strickland Highway extends from the Clinton city limits westward all the way up to the intersection where a stretch previously named in honor of R. Geddie Herring starts.

To RSVP for the Larry Bell dedication ceremony, contact Brianna Couture by email at [email protected] or by phone at 919-707-2684.

