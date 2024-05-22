Clinton-Sampson Rotary President Georgina Zeng, center, poses with four of six high school students awarded scholarships by the local club. During its meeting Monday at Ribeyes, the club presented $500 scholarships to Hobbton High senior Jennifer Santiago (Campbell), Lakewood High senior Jahdaija Smith (NC A&T), Sampson Early High School senior Dakota Warren (NC State) and Union High senior Taalaya Alfrod (Peace). Two city schools students and one from Midway will be presented their scholarships at a later date. Money for the scholarships comes from the Rotary club’s annual Shrimp Fest fundraiser.