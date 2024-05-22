On Thursday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., “Older Americans Day Celebration” with several speakers, and music rendered by the Westbrook senior choir.There will be many activities, including New Wave line dancers, Bingo, Cakewalk, and Blood Pressure checks. Location: Roseboro Senior Center, 705 Boone St. Roseboro, N.C.(Charles E. Perry School). FMI call 910-529-3931.Come out to have fun and enjoy yourself.

On Sunday, May 26, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at the NC Prayer Tower Del Ministries, The Rev. Janet Peterson, will bring forth the message. Prayer, Singing, Testimony, and the word of God. (Founder and Pastor Thira Peterson) 79 Lessie Land Garland Hwy. Clinton, N.C.

On Sunday, May 26, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor the Rev. Marvin T. Clowney Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir.

On Sunday, May 26, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team.

On Sunday, May 26, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, the Rev.Thaddeus Godwin Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, May 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Church of God will have regular morning service. The Pastor, Betty J. Melton will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s Praise and Worship the word of God. Location: 400 E. Pinewood St., Roseboro, N.C.

On Sunday, May 26, from 10 a.m. till 11:30 a.m., Higher Level Worship Center, 1010 McKoy St., Clinton, N.C. Pastor, Apostle Onyx Martin Sr. will bring forth the morning message. The church choir will render the music. All are welcome to join us.

On Sunday, May 26, at 10:30 a.m., regular morning service will be held at New Life Outreach Ministries International, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, Apostle Regina Lucious will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, May 26, at 11 a.m., St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton, N.C. Will celebrate Mother’s Day. The guest messenger will be Elder Takisha Underwood. The women will be in charge of the service. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, May 26, at 11 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. All are welcome to attend.

On Sunday, May 26, at 11 a.m., New Life Church, Salemburg, N.C. will have regular morning service. The Pastor Elder Loyd Thompson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, May 26, at 11 a.m., Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Autryville, N.C. will have regular morning service. Pastor, Dr. Chris Kornegay will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. All are welcome.

On Sunday, May 26, at 11 a.m., The People’s Church, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, The Pastor, Rev. Victor Wilson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is welcome.

On Sunday, May 26, at 11 a.m., Gateway Deliverance Ministries at 1766 Rowan Rd. Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, and Pastor, Bishop Eddie Parker will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, May 26, at 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church,9030 Harnett-Dunn Hwy, will have regular morning service, and Pastor, Rev. Floyd Ray will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is welcome.

On Sunday, May 26, at 11 a.m., Robinson Chapel Church, Roseboro, N.C. will have regular morning service, and the Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Ronald Highsmith will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, May 26, at 11 a.m., Holy Tabernacle UHC will have regular morning service. Pastor, Bishop Christopher Brown ll will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited.

On Sunday, May 26, at 11 a.m., New Church of Christ Church on Faison Hwy, Clinton, N.C.will have regular morning service. Pastor, Apostle Blonny Aycock will bring forth the message. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, May 26, at 3 p.m., Union Chapel AMEZ Church, a special program, “Women Of The Bible” will be held. There will be a variety of speakers on the program. The pastor, the Rev. Dr. Hugh Miller, and the Union Chapel AMEZ Church family welcome you to attend. Union Chapel is located at 8465 Garland Hwy.

On Sunday, May 26, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/ American Church) Pastor Rosemond Delva will render service. The church choir will render the music. (Several guest speakers will attend the service) Location: 75 Hanson Road, (Friendly Community Center Clinton) FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919 396- 8713 or 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us.

On Sunday, May 26, at 4 p.m., Mt. Moriah Community Church, Clinton, N.C. will have an evening service, every Sunday. Host Pastor Lakevia Robinson. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited.

Every Sunday, at 7 p.m., The House of Prayer will have a service. A special guest messenger will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Prayer service every Thursday night from 6-7 p.m. Location: 235 Juniper Road, Faison, N.C. FMI, call 910-590-7176. Live service on FaceBook.

On Saturday, June 15, at 10 a.m., Big Juneteenth Celebration will be held at Newkirk Park, Clinton, N.C. Free food, entertainment, and fellowship. Everyone is invited to come out and have a great time.

On Saturday, June 15, at 4 p.m., Second Chance Christian Fellowship Church of Fayetteville, N.C. will be celebrating Dr. Lillian Spearman’s 80th birthday. The colors are red, white, and black. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sunday, June 16, at 9 a.m., Divine Presence Worship Center 515 S.E. Blvd. Clinton, N.C. will be having Father’s Day Service. Pastor Kem Bellinger will be ministering and Elder Jamal McBryde will be Facilitating. Please come out and let’s enjoy Jesus !

On Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m., The Tri-Union will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Host Pastor: The Rev. Jeffery White. You are welcome to join us.

On Saturday, July 13, at 4 p.m., Big Gospel Extravaganza for Ms. Alice’s 70th birthday. Musical guests are: The Supreme Angels, Pastor Bobby Peterson, and Real Connection, The McDuffies, Renewed, Sensational Gospel, Little Ann and the Redeemers, Deacon Edward Pop Jones. Master of Ceremony: The Prince of Gospel, The Rev. Micheal Boykin. Free entry/free food; vendor tables, $25. Location: Clinton Civic Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton, N.C. FMI, contact Ms. Alice at 910-7287418.