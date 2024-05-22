At a recent meeting of Clinton Garden Club, Ben West received his second $1,000 scholarship from the club. Last year, he graduated as an honor student from Midway High School. This year, he has completed his freshman year at NC State University majoring in Agricultural Business, achieving all As. Ben is working a summer internship with Prestage Farms, Inc. Pictured with Ben are his father, Allen West, and Garden Club members Beth Stewart and Hellen Lane. At the same meeting, five club members were presented awards for their volunteer service, including: Lila Maxwell, 1st; Judy Cumbo, 2nd; Pam High, 3rd; Debra Ryan, 4th; and Phyllis McKee, 5th. Garden Club will break for the summer and resume monthly meetings in September.