Known as “the rookie,” Jim Morris is expected to bring a veteran perspective when he delivers the keynote speech for HCA’s Commencement on Thursday night, May 23.

A high school science teacher and coach, Morris attained a most unusual accomplishment later in life: he entered Major League Baseball at age 35. His unique baseball journey has even been featured on the big screen in the unforgettable Disney movie, “The Rookie,” starring Dennis Quaid, which chronicles how he became a Major League pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing top speeds of 102 miles per hour. Morris has been a highly-sought-after motivational speaker, who travels worldwide inspiring audiences to follow their dreams and never give up.

He is an honored recipient of a Lifetime Achievement award from the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation, a CAMIE award winner for Character and Morality in Entertainment for “The Rookie,” among other philanthropic endeavors. Morris launched his own foundation in 2015 that provides for underserved communities and children. He is the author of the book “Dream Makers: Surround Yourself with the Best to Be Your Best,” which shares his story and the people who he credits for his success today.

He and his wife Shawna have five children, and they currently live near San Antonio, Texas.