Flags planted at graves of local veterans

Helen Faison, unit president, never misses the flag planting, even with her growing aches and pains. This year was no different.

This was a common sight at Sandhill Cemetery as veterans of American Legion Auxiliary Post 319 across every branch were out planting flags.

Many graves that received attention Tuesday afternoon during the American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 319’s annual flag planting. These were but a couple at Sandhill Cemetery that received the honor for their service.

These were the graves of Johnny Speer and Johnny Speer, Jr., side by side with each other.

These were some of the many proud members of American Legion Auxiliary Post 319 who were out Tuesday planting flags.

The devoted members of American Legion Auxiliary Post 319 were out once again Tuesday fulfilling their tradition of planting flags in honor of fallen veterans.

The flag planting is an annual event they partake in every year around this time, which always falls in line ahead of Memorial Day. Veterans from Post 319 across every branch gathered together at Sandhill Cemetery just before noon Tuesday to place those flags on the graves of their fallen comrades.

While the exact number of flags placed wasn’t known, all one had to do was look out across the graves to glimpse a sea of proudly waving American flags.

“I feel honored just being healthy enough to get out here and continue to do this,” Jerome Warren, commander of the American Legion Post 319, said. “I’m not a baby anymore myself, but you know, it’s the least that I can do for those that have paved the way for me to enjoy the freedom that I enjoy.”

It was a torch Warren said he was more than happy to carry and one he hopes to be able to pass off to the next generation.

“I was glad to be able to pick up the torch and carry on with the military and I hope that the next generation feels the same way that I do,” he said. “I hope to that one day they pick up the torch and carry it on because this American freedom is the envy of the world. We need to preserve that as much as we possibly can and they are the future of that.”

Much like the commander, Willie Moore, a 33-year retired vet of the Army, was among those that were out planting flags. He shared that sense on honor Warren felt being able to be out paying homage to his fallen brother and sisters, a duty he holds dear every day of his life.

“This is a great honor. We’re letting the families know that they may be gone, but never forgotten,” he said. “We want a veteran to get just as much respect dead as they did when they were alive and bravely serving. I always feel good about this anytime I’m able to be apart of anything for them. I even volunteer sometimes at the VA Hospital in Fayetteville whenever I’m able to. It’s not for recognition, pay or anything, I just go, and I love it every day and want to do whatever I can.”

Unit president Helen Faison puts the flag planting ceremony together every year so she was naturally out doing her part planting flags. Following the sentiments shared by Moore, she said she enjoys being back out once again honoring the fallen, even though her body would disagree.

“Oh, every year, I really enjoy being out, although, my back doesn’t,” she said laughingly. “I’ve got scoliosis that is getting worse and worse, but I do what I can do and to try to lead them. We need to honor the people who sacrificed everything for us to have our freedom, because as I always say, freedom is not free. We know that, so I thank each and every one on the living that join me in remembering these fallen heroes.”

The American Legion Auxiliary is a group of devoted women that support the American Legion. Both are a group striving to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military, and their families, both at home and abroad. They advocate for veterans, educate citizens, mentor youth, and promote patriotism, good citizenship, peace and security.

To find out more information or to inquire about joining American Legion Auxiliary Post 319, contact Faison at 910-990-1319.

