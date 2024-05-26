The Sampson County Board of Education has tapped Melissa Finch as the new principal of Union Elementary School principal. They made that move Tuesday following a closed door session to discuss personnel during its May work session. Other moves were made, including the hiring of a new Lakewood High School football coach (see story in today’s B section).

A press release from Valerie Newton, the director of Communications and Family Engagement for Sampson County Schools, stated that Finch has over 22 years of experience in education, and that she previously worked in Johnston County Schools.

Newton also said in the release that Finch started her education career as an elementary school teacher in 2002 at Four Oaks Elementary before becoming a “testing coordinator and curriculum coach of West Johnston High,” an assistant principal of West Johnston High and an assistant principal of South Smithfield Elementary.

Finch will start on July 1. She is replacing current principal Amanda Horne.

Watch for a full story on Finch once she arrives in Sampson County.

