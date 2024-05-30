This was a grim scene of Adam Smith’s 2001 Chevrolet Impala that ran off the road at Five Bridge Road on Tuesday afternoon. Smith survived the crash, but was airlifted to WakeMed with serious injuries.

A 34-year-old Clinton man was airlifted to WakeMed earlier this week after being injured in what law enforcement officials called a severe one-vehicle crash on Five Bridge Road Tuesday afternoon.

No further details were provided about the condition of the driver, Brain Adam Smith, 34, of Wilson Street, Clinton.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol noted that the accident occurred just before 5 p.m., and that when officers arrived they discovered power lines downed on the roadway and a power pole which had been separated into three pieces.

Herring Fire Department, City of Clinton Fire Department and Sampson County EMS were dispatched to the scene at Five Bridge Road and Bearskin Road.

Reports show the investigation uncovered two trees near the power pole with fresh bark missing. Responders entered the woods to find Smith’s 2001 Chevrolet Impala severely damaged and on fire. Smith was flung from the vehicle during the crash and was found nearby after coming to rest on the shoulder of the roadway.

Firefighters began immediate medical treatment on Smith who was eventually flown to WakeMed with serious injuries; other firefighters on the scene extinguished the car fire.

NCSHP troopers (Troop B District 2) arrived to conduct the crash investigation.

Reports from the investigation revealed that Smith was traveling west on Five Bridge Road when the vehicle approached a curve. Smith, at the start of the curve, went left of the center line in the middle of the curve and ran off the road to the left. The vehicle struck the utility pole, then struck a tree and came to rest in the woods facing East where it caught fire.

From the point of impact with the power pole to the point the vehicle came to rest was 95 feet into the wooded area.

No charges have been filed.