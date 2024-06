While addressing those in attendance at the May 27, 2024, NAACP general membership meeting, Dr. Ruby Bell commented that we are still ‘moving closer to realizing Brown’s promise to make education accessible and equitable for all.’

Pictured are NAACP members and guests during a recent meeting at which the local branch marked the 70th anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education. This unanimous landmark decision made school segregation unconstitutional.

