Will represent District 5 in Sampson; incumbents Simmons, Collier return

Rhonda Autry from Sampson County has been elected to the South River EMC Board of Directors to represent the members from District 5. Autry was elected by the members of the Cooperative along with incumbents James “J.W.” Simmons, District 3 and Wayne Collier, Jr, District 7.

The board is charged with directing the affairs of the Cooperative, including governance, strategic planning and financial oversight responsibilities.

“As a lifelong resident of Sampson County, Ms. Autry has observed changes in the rural electric environment,” said Dr. E. Sue Godwin-Baker, president, South River EMC Board of Directors. “She joins the board at a time when the cooperative world is experiencing even more challenges and changes. In her role as a board member, she, along with other board members, will make decisions to support the best interest of member- owners.”

Directors are required to receive a Director’s Certificate or similar certification from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) within three years of being elected. Directors are expected to actively engage in the governance of the organization and must attend at least two-thirds of all meetings in any calendar year. Additionally, directors are expected to remain in good standing with the Cooperative throughout their tenure and represent the Cooperative at events as needed.

Autry is a lifetime member of South River EMC, and she has a special interest in seeing the Cooperative prosper and grow in the interest of all members.

“I am humbled and honored to be elected by the South River EMC members to serve as their representative,” said Autry. “Thank you to all who voted for me, and I promise to do my best. I ‘m looking forward to learning more about how to become the best director possible and being a part of such a dynamic group of people.”

She has worked on her family farm her entire life, while previously serving the community as a reserve officer with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office for several years. Autry has been a member of Mount Carmel Church of God of Prophecy for 43 years and is an active member of the Midway High School band boosters.

Autry lives in the Halls Crossroads Community of Sampson County, near Autryville, with her three children: Miranda, Banks and Braston.

South River EMC is a locally owned and operated electric cooperative, providing electric service to 47,000 homes, farms and businesses in parts of Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.