As Mental Health Awareness Month came to an end on May 31st, Sampson County Health Department (SCHD) continues to raise awareness of the important role mental health plays in everyone’s personal and professional life. SCHD remains dedicated to prioritizing well-being and promoting open conversations about mental health.

Mental health refers to how we think and feel. Common mental health conditions include anxiety, depression, substance use disorder, self-harm, and suicide. According to Mental Health America, one in five people will experience a mental health condition in any given year, and everyone faces challenges in life that can impact their mental health.

From 2017-2022, Sampson County emergency department (ED) visits for select mental health conditions increased.

Sampson County ED visits for mental health conditions included: 916 for anxiety in 2017, compared to 3,225 in 2022; 523 for depression in 2017, compared to 2,306 in 2022; 24 for self-inflicted injury in 2017, compared to 58 in 2022; 193 for suicidal ideation in 2017, compared to 307 in 2022; and 100 for trauma/stressors in 2017, compared to 266 in 2022.

Individuals with substance use disorder are six times more likely to complete suicide than those without. From 2017-2021, suicide was the fourth leading cause of death among people ages 20-39 and the seventh leading cause of death among people ages 0-19 in Sampson County, accounting for 21 suicide deaths. Of those deaths, rates were higher among white, non-Hispanic males.

The world is rapidly changing, and it can be overwhelming to deal with everything going on around us.

Aside from pressures of school, work, and relationships that can impact mental well-being, other factors such as current events, loneliness, technology, and social drivers (economic status, education, access to resources such as nutritious food, health care, transportation, etc.) can affect mental health. To support and protect mental health, individuals can find a support system, set boundaries with technology, change things they can, and find healthy coping skills.

Knowing where to start and focusing on well-being when having mental health concerns can be challenging. Mental Health America (mhanational.org) promotes mental health, well-being, and illness prevention and provides resources to help individuals LEARN how modern life affects mental health; ACT by building healthy coping skills; and ADVOCATE to improve mental health.

One of the easiest ways to start working on your mental health is by taking a free, anonymous mental health screening at https://screening.mhanational.org/screening-tools/. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting HELLO to 741741. Seeking professional help for mental health when self-help efforts aren’t working is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Additional mental health awareness information and resources may be found at:

• National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) – www.nami.org

• Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) – www.samhsa.gov

Additionally, Trillium Health Services began serving Sampson County in February 2024 for Medicaid and uninsured services for mental health, substance use, and intellectual/developmental disabilities. Recently, Trillium hosted an in-person Town Hall Meeting at Sampson County Health and Human Services building to hear about our communities, introduce their staff, and answer questions. Trillium’s Behavioral Health Crisis Line may be reached at 1-888-302-0738. Trained, licensed clinicians are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

It’s important to remember that working on mental health takes time and change won’t happen overnight. Maintaining good mental health is essential to every individual’s overall health and well-being. Mental health conditions are common, manageable, and treatable.

“I appreciate this information for our citizens. As we learn things about mental health, it is a good idea to inform the public of this sometimes silent illness,” Sampson County Commissioner Lethia Lee said. “It’s always good to let the public know that we are concerned about every challenge that they go through.”

Sampson County Health Department may be reached at 910-592-1131.

Luke Smith is Public Health Educator II for the Sampson County Health Department.