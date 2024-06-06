At its monthly meeting Monday, the Sampson County Board of Commissioners received a visit from some local queens, who will be vying for Miss North Carolina and Miss North Carolina Teen. The four 2024 titleholders, including Miss Spivey’s Corner Hannah Skye Stevens, Miss Spivey’s Corner’s Teen Rachel Grace Leonard, Miss Dunn Katie Brown and Miss Dunn’s Teen Ella Harper Marks, will begin statewide competition in High Point on June 24. Pictured, from left, are: Commissioners Allen McLamb and Sue Lee, Ella Harper Marks, Katie Brown, Hannah Skye Stevens, Rachel Grace Leonard, board chair Jerol Kivett and commissioners Lethia Lee and Thaddeus Godwin.