Home News Kiwanis gives out 13 bikes, helmets News Kiwanis gives out 13 bikes, helmets June 8, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The Clinton Kiwanis Club had its annual Terrific Kid Bike Giveaway last week at Walmart of Clinton. Each terrific kid received a bicycle and helmet of their choosing. In all, 13 bikes with helmets were given to local elementary students. The Clinton Kiwanis Club had its annual Terrific Kid Bike Giveaway last week at Walmart of Clinton. Each terrific kid received a bicycle and helmet of their choosing. In all, 13 bikes with helmets were given to local elementary students. The Clinton Kiwanis Club had its annual Terrific Kid Bike Giveaway last week at Walmart of Clinton. Each terrific kid received a bicycle and helmet of their choosing. In all, 13 bikes with helmets were given to local elementary students. ❮ ❯ The Clinton Kiwanis Club had its annual Terrific Kid Bike Giveaway last week at Walmart of Clinton. Each terrific kid received a bicycle and helmet of their choosing. In all, 13 bikes with helmets were given to local elementary students. View Comments Clinton overcast clouds enter location 2.9 ° C 3.9 ° 1.9 ° 90 % 3.6kmh 100 % Sat 3 ° Sun -1 ° Mon 3 ° Tue 7 ° Wed 5 °