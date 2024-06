The Kiwanis Club of Clinton awarded five $1,000 scholarships to local Key Club members. Pictured, from left, are Lensey Cabral of Clinton High School (ECU); Sheyla Hernandez-Zelaya of the Sampson Early College High School (Meredith); Gladys Lizbeth Rodriguez-Prado of Union High School (SCC); Jaylan Barbour of Midway High School (ECU); and Sa’Tori Lorenzo of Hobbton High School (Campbell).