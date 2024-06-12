Female suspect sought as investigation continues

A 16-year-old has been charged after attempting to flee from officers in a stolen vehicle Tuesday night, shooting a passenger in the process. The juvenile is facing felony charges and the passenger was airlifted for his injuries, while a female suspect is also now being sought in the ongoing investigation.

At 9:23 p.m. Tuesday, Clinton Police Department officers received information that a wanted person, Abigail Partridge, was in the Sampson Crossing Parking lot near a vehicle that was left from an earlier arrest. As officers entered the parking lot, they discovered a white Honda passenger car near the vehicle, and that car was tied to Partridge.

According to Clinton Police reports, as a police officer drove toward the vehicle, it started backing out of the space then pulled forward, running over the curb. The officer reportedly saw two occupants in the vehicle, one with long hair and one wearing a grey hoodie. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which headed east on Sunset Avenue. As officers pursued the vehicle, dispatch notified law enforcement that the vehicle had been reported stolen. The pursuit continued, with the vehicle “running numerous stop signs and speed violations,” before the suspects jumped and ran from the vehicle near Ashford Drive, reports state.

Officers trailed the suspects using a K9, apprehending the driver on Blount Street, near Sampson Regional Medical Center. A second suspect was located with an apparent gunshot wound to his leg. According to reports, officers provided medical attention by applying a tourniquet above the wound due to the amount of blood loss. EMS was requested and responded to the scene. A third suspect, Partridge, was not located.

Preliminary investigation showed that during the pursuit that the driver, a 16-year-old juvenile, fired a round that struck the male passenger, Brayden Bishop, 22. Bishop was subsequently airlifted to a trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A secure custody order was obtained for the juvenile suspect and he was transported to a juvenile detention center. He is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony fleeing to elude, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, possess of a firearm underage, discharging a firearm in the city and numerous traffic violations.

Warrants were obtained on Partridge, 27, for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through the tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’