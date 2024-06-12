Sampson resident has ties to Clinton, Harrells

Reid Smith, new commissioner for the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission stands with family and dignitaries after being sworn in during the commission’s meeting June 6. Pictured, from left, are: Rep. John R. Bell, IV, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Chairman Monty Crump, Smith, his wife Jaclyn Smith and their children.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission welcomes Commissioner Reid Smith to its governing board. Smith was sworn in by Representative John R. Bell, IV on June 6 at the Commission’s business meeting in Raleigh.

Smith was appointed as an at-large member by Speaker of the House of Representatives Tim Moore and will serve until at least June 2025.

“I am truly humbled to be joining an excellent team of Commissioners with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission,” said Smith. “Growing up in Eastern North Carolina, I’ve spent my life around agriculture and wildlife. Those experiences have made me passionate about responsibly stewarding God’s creation to make an impact on the larger community — something I look forward to continuing to strive for in this new role.”

Smith is the founder and CEO of RiverWILD, an investment and development company headquartered in Clayton. He is a graduate of Campbell University and the founder of OneCompassion, a faith-based non-profit organization providing support and resources to help get people back on their feet.

Smith also serves on the board at North State Bank and Harrells Christian Academy. Reid and his family are members of First Baptist Church in Clinton. He coaches junior varsity football for Harrells Christian Academy and enjoys spending time with family on their farm in Sampson County.

“North Carolina’s natural resources and wildlife-associated outdoor recreationists will greatly benefit from Reid’s conservation mind-set and steadfast advocacy for and dedication to wild spaces,” said Chairman Monty Crump. “It’s beneficial to have a fresh perspective on the board representing the next generation of conservation leaders.”

The NCWRC governing board establishes policies and regulations governing hunting, fishing and boating activities in North Carolina. Commissioners serve until reappointed or replaced. Information on NCWRC Commissioners can be viewed at ncwildlife.org.