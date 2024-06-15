Crews plan to begin Monday

A couple of pipes will be replaced next week to improve water flow along a Sampson County road.

Boykin Bridge Road, between McDaniels and Ebenezer Forest roads, will be closed between June 17-21 while crews replace two pipes.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured onto Hobbs Road, Fleet Cooper Road and Mintz Road/McDaniels Road.

NC Department of Transportation officials said drivers should plan ahead as their commute will take longer than normal and use caution when driving near the work zone.