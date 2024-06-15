The Sampson County Board of Education approved hiring three new principals, a promotion from assistant principal to principal, and two new executive director positions in the central services office during a personnel meeting Thursday afternoon.

With some board members present and others listening in remotely, the hirings were OK’d unanimously.

The board gave the approving nod to Daniel Chabot as new Midway Elementary School principal. Chabot, according to Sampson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jamie King was the assistant principal at North Lenoir before accepting the principal position at Midway. He will start July 1.

Robbin Cooper was hired as the new Union Middle School principal. Cooper was the assistant principal at BF Grady Elementary School in Duplin County before coming here., and will start July 1.

John Langley was approved to be the new principal at Clement Elementary School. His most recent position was as the assistant principal at Southern Pines Elementary School. He, too, will begin July 1.

The board also approved promoting Beth Elmore from her position as assistant principal at Midway Middle School to principal at Plain View Elementary School.

In addition to the principal hires, the board OK’d central services jobs.

Dr. Edi Sohigan and Dr. James Parker have been named executive director of Elementary Schools and executive director of Middle Schools, respectively. Both of them will begin on July 1.

Other personnel approvals by the board included Alicia Leach becoming the assistant principal of Lakewood High School instead of Hobbton Middle School; Tiffany Holland becoming the assistant principal of Midway Middle School instead of Union Intermediate School; Donna Thomas becoming the assistant principal for Union Intermediate School instead of Lakewood High School; and David Randolph becoming the assistant principal for Union Middle School instead of Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School.

You can reach Alyssa Bergey at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.