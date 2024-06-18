The Sampson Independent’s Wednesday, June 19, edition will be delivered on Thursday, June 20, due to the Juneteenth holiday observance, during which mail delivery will be suspended.

Newspaper racks will be updated with Wednesday’s paper today as usual.

All Postal Service retail locations will be closed, and there will be no residential or business mail delivery on Wednesday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. Regular mail delivery, which The Sampson Independent utilizes, will resume on the next business day, Thursday, June 20.