The Clinton Lions Club held its 89th annual officer installation dinner at the home of Lions Club members Lee and Kay West on the evening of June 17. Special music for the program was a rendition of ‘The Prayer.’ sung by Lauren McCollister and Michael Mozingo. After a delicious dinner, a highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Lion of the Year award to Nick West by Dan Holland. The club’s officers for 2024-2025 were then installed and are: Steve Cox, president; Travis Joyner, first vice president; – Dan Pflaume, second vice president; Kay West, secretary; James Blackmon, treasurer; Nick West, Lion Tamer; Donald Wrench, Tail Twister; Dan Holland, historian; Lee West, intermediate past president. Pictured, from left, are outgoing president Lee West presenting the gavel to incoming president Steve Cox; and Dan Holland, club historian.

Nick West, left, receive the Lion of the Year award from Dan Holland, club historian.

Lions Club officers, pictured from left, are: Nick West, Lion Tamer; James Blackmon, treasurer; Kay West, secretary; Dan Pflaume, second vice president; Travis Joyner, first vice president; Steve Cox, president; and Dan Holland, historian. Not pictured are: Donal Wrench, Tail Twister; and Lee West, intermediate past president.