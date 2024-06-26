Cruise-in, parade, ‘Battle of the Badges’ on slate this Saturday

The Clinton Police Department and Clinton Fire Department compete during a previous Battle of the Badges, in 2014. The rivalry will be renewed in the downtown this weekend as part of the ‘Celebrate America: Downtown Cruise-In.’

A local car club will celebrate America with a parade and cruise-in, and some of Clinton’s finest will be battling it out in some friendly competition, as people are encouraged to gather in downtown Clinton for all of that and more this Saturday, the last one before Independence Day.

The Celebrate America Downtown Cruise-In will be held Saturday, June 29, with parade line-up starting at 8:30 a.m. and the parade happening at 9 a.m. The cruise-in follows until 1 p.m. A Battle of the Badges will take place at 10 a.m.

The last Battle of the Badges event happened in 2017, a series of physical activities pitting the Clinton Police Department against the Clinton Fire Department. The competition has been held a handful of times over the past decade and a half.

David King will be the parade marshal and lead the parade of classic cars and tractors up Main Street from the cemetery, then circle the courthouse square. All cars and tractors will be parked on Main Street and around the courthouse square, as needed, depending on the number of attendees. The event is being hosted by the Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods Car Club.

King was longtime president for the car club and one of its original members when the club got started in the late 80s. A former police officer, sheriff’s deputy and N.C. Highway Patrol trooper, King retired after more than 40 years in law enforcement before going on to a busy retirement that included being the face for nearly two decades of the Sampson County History Museum.

“We are excited to bring another special event to Downtown Clinton on the heels of our 2024 Juneteenth event as a way to bring our community together as well as hopefully drive traffic into our small businesses in Downtown Clinton,” said Mary M. Rose, city planning director and Main Street director. “Summer can be a bit slow for some of our small businesses, so we hope folks will come out to not only enjoy the Celebrate America Parade, Cruise In, and Battle of the Badges, but will also do a bit of shopping at one or more of our many great retail stores or restaurants.”

The fun begins with the parade line-up at the cemetery off West Main Street at 8:30 a.m., then the parade makes its way up Main Street beginning at 9 a.m. Battle of the Badges begins at 10 a.m. and each team is looking forward to this good-spirited competition between Clinton police and fire departments. Clinton Recreation is assisting in the refereeing.

Attendees will be able to enjoy coffee, ice cream or other specialty drinks at Simply Brewed; Gracie’s Grill will have breakfast and lunch; and Hwy 55 and Taqueria Romeros will be opportunities for lunch. Butler’s on Main will also be open.

“Come mill around Downtown Clinton with us,” said Kay Raynor, a promotion committee member for the Clinton Main Street Program, extending the invite to the masses. “It will be fun for everyone.”

King, as grand marshal, has spearheaded much of the car club’s involvement in local events, fairs and other gatherings over the years, so it’s only fitting he will serve as the face of the festivities this weekend.

A lover of classic cars and historic artifacts, King and wife Jeannie have built their own extensive collection over the years. After he retired, King was approached by the late Fes Turlington about establishing a Sampson County History Museum in Clinton. King accepted the challenge, starting with a two-story house on Lisbon Street. When Turlington fell ill in 1999, the museum was turned over to King, who volunteered there for 17 years, with wife Jeannie at his side.

During that time, the museum grew from its one small house footprint, expanding the grounds to 11 buildings, including separate buildings dedicated to law enforcement, sports, agriculture, military and the fire department, along with the Wooten Country Store, the log cabin, the Exhibit Hall Building and the 1800 house.

While serving at the museum, King was inducted into the Sampson County Hall of Fame, served as president of the Rotary Club of Garland and president of the Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods Car Club, and was on the board of the Sampson County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Garland Masonic Lodge and the Highway Patrol Hall of History.

King is a recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest honor that can be bestowed to a North Carolina citizen.