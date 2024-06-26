A 77-year-old Dudley man died Wednesday afternoon on Faison Highway following a single-vehicle collision that ended with his truck being submerged after plummeting into a creek.

On Wednesday, at 1:58 p.m., N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper W.E. Johnson responded to the single-vehicle collision near the address of 5074 Faison Highway (N.C. 403) north of Clinton.

According to reports, a 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck being driven by Franklin Lee Harvey, 77, of Rollingwood Court, Dudley, was traveling north on Faison Highway when it ran off the right side of the roadway and plummeted into a creek and was completely submerged, overturning in the creek.

Sampson County Water Rescue, assisted by Cumberland County Water Rescue, was able to recover the driver from vehicle, pronounced him dead at the scene.

The only passenger, Garris D. Ward, 54, of the same Rollingwood Court address, was able to exit the vehicle without injury.

Highway Patrol authorities did not believe speed was a factor, but noted that neither the driver nor the passenger was restrained, Impairment and potential medical conditions were unknown as of Wednesday.

The deadly wreck was the second in Sampson County in three days and the 11th on county roadways this year.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.